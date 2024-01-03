en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

TRAVERSE Trial Sheds Light on Testosterone Replacement Therapy Safety

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
TRAVERSE Trial Sheds Light on Testosterone Replacement Therapy Safety

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open, conducted by Shalender Bhasin and his team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, offers new findings from the TRAVERSE trial. This trial investigates the safety of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in men with hypogonadism, a condition characterized by low levels of testosterone. The researchers believe this to be the largest trial of its kind to date, including 5204 male participants aged between 45 to 80 years.

Study Design and Key Findings

The trial was divided into two groups, with 2601 participants receiving TRT and the remaining 2603 receiving a placebo. Over the course of the study, which had a mean treatment duration of approximately 22 months, participants were carefully screened and monitored for prostate and urinary tract-related outcomes. The study concluded that the incidences of high-grade or any prostate cancer, acute urinary retention, and invasive surgical procedures for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) were low and did not show significant differences between the TRT and placebo groups.

Interpreting the Results

The researchers, however, caution that due to the small number of prostate cancer events, these results should not be interpreted as suggesting a similar prostate cancer risk between the two groups. Moreover, this study aims to inform clinical decision-making regarding the potential risks of TRT for hypogonadism but does not apply to patients with known prostate cancer, those with higher PSA values, or men who do not have confirmed hypogonadism.

Significant Support for the Study

The TRAVERSE trial received considerable support from AbbVie Inc, along with additional financial backing from other pharmaceutical companies. This robust backing underscores the importance of this study in understanding the implications of TRT for men with hypogonadism, providing valuable insights for healthcare professionals and patients alike.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data from ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials

By BNN Correspondents

Newfoundland's Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatment ...
@Business · 1 min
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatment ...
heart comment 0
Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week

By Ebenezer Mensah

British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care

By BNN Correspondents

AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis
12 seconds
Biden's Post-Vacation Demeanor: A Body Language Analysis
Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern
31 seconds
Sibannac to Spin Off Brands for IPOs and Open Retail Bar, The Kavern
Former Municipal Chairman Sarla Meri Fanny Joins Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
52 seconds
Former Municipal Chairman Sarla Meri Fanny Joins Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
Maltese Graduate's Elite Athlete Well-being Study Earns High Recognition
54 seconds
Maltese Graduate's Elite Athlete Well-being Study Earns High Recognition
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data from ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials
57 seconds
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data from ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials
Newfoundland's Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness
1 min
Newfoundland's Polar Dip: A Chilling Plunge for Mental Health Awareness
UVa Basketball's Season of Change: Transfers, Freshmen and the Road to Consistency
1 min
UVa Basketball's Season of Change: Transfers, Freshmen and the Road to Consistency
Sadiq Khan's Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London
2 mins
Sadiq Khan's Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments
2 mins
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app