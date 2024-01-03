TRAVERSE Trial Sheds Light on Testosterone Replacement Therapy Safety

A recent study published in JAMA Network Open, conducted by Shalender Bhasin and his team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, offers new findings from the TRAVERSE trial. This trial investigates the safety of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in men with hypogonadism, a condition characterized by low levels of testosterone. The researchers believe this to be the largest trial of its kind to date, including 5204 male participants aged between 45 to 80 years.

Study Design and Key Findings

The trial was divided into two groups, with 2601 participants receiving TRT and the remaining 2603 receiving a placebo. Over the course of the study, which had a mean treatment duration of approximately 22 months, participants were carefully screened and monitored for prostate and urinary tract-related outcomes. The study concluded that the incidences of high-grade or any prostate cancer, acute urinary retention, and invasive surgical procedures for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) were low and did not show significant differences between the TRT and placebo groups.

Interpreting the Results

The researchers, however, caution that due to the small number of prostate cancer events, these results should not be interpreted as suggesting a similar prostate cancer risk between the two groups. Moreover, this study aims to inform clinical decision-making regarding the potential risks of TRT for hypogonadism but does not apply to patients with known prostate cancer, those with higher PSA values, or men who do not have confirmed hypogonadism.

Significant Support for the Study

The TRAVERSE trial received considerable support from AbbVie Inc, along with additional financial backing from other pharmaceutical companies. This robust backing underscores the importance of this study in understanding the implications of TRT for men with hypogonadism, providing valuable insights for healthcare professionals and patients alike.