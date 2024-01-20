Traverse City Schools Unveil Student Health Center: A Partnership with Northwest Michigan Health Services

Following a year-long collaborative effort, Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) and Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. have unveiled a new Student Health Center. The primary objective of the center is to deliver convenient and affordable primary care and behavioral health services to TCAPS students, right within the school premises.

A Comprehensive Health Care Solution

The Student Health Center offers a diverse range of medical and behavioral health services. Physical exams, acute and chronic illness treatment, vision and hearing screenings, along with crisis intervention, constitute the medical services suite. The behavioral health care aspect is covered by substance-use counseling and educational programs. The center's services are designed to be comprehensive, addressing the physical and mental health needs of students in a holistic manner.

Minimizing Educational Disruptions

One of the significant advantages of the Student Health Center is its potential to minimize disruptions to students' education. By providing healthcare services on-site, the need for students to miss school for medical appointments is significantly reduced. The center also aims to bridge the gap between families and their primary care providers, facilitating connections when necessary, thereby supporting not just the students but also their families.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act

The project saw a massive upswing in January 2023 when it received a $150,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act. This grant was allocated to the district for the initial construction of the center and has been instrumental in the establishment of the Student Health Center. It has played a crucial role in ensuring that TCAPS students have access to essential healthcare services, right at their school.