Travere Therapeutics Licenses Sparsentan to Renalys Pharma for Asian Market

In a significant development, Travere Therapeutics has forged a strategic alliance with Renalys Pharma, a Japan-based company, for the distribution of sparsentan across several Asian nations. The agreement includes potential remuneration to Travere of up to $120 million, comprising upfront and milestone payments, along with tiered royalties on net sales of sparsentan in the licensed territories.

Acquisition and Workforce Reduction

As part of the agreement, Travere has also acquired a minority equity stake in Renalys. This move follows Travere's recent workforce reduction, aimed at augmenting the company's cash reserves.

Role of Renalys Pharma

Renalys, which was established in January, has received support from venture firms Catalys Pacific and SR One. The newly formed company will administer the development, regulatory processes, and commercialisation of sparsentan in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Vietnam.

Upcoming Trial and Expectations

Renalys is gearing up to commence an open-label registrational trial for sparsentan in Japan in the second quarter of 2024, with results anticipated in the latter half of 2025. Sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist, has been granted an accelerated approval from the US FDA to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy at risk of rapid disease progression. Travere aims to file for full approval of sparsentan in Q1 2024.

Recent FDA Rejection

However, it is noteworthy that the FDA has recently turned down the sNDA for sparsentan as a treatment for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, citing the need for additional data beyond the two-year results from the Phase III DUPLEX study.