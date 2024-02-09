Trapped in Time: Gillian Wilson's Battle with a Craniopharyngioma Brain Tumor

Glasgow native, Gillian Wilson, 54, finds herself trapped in a time warp, living with the belief that it's still 2012. Her reality was shattered by a craniopharyngioma brain tumor diagnosed in 2010, which has left her memory in tatters.

A Life Frozen in Time

Diagnosed after initial symptoms of headaches and dizziness were dismissed as migraines, an eye test revealed the unimaginable. An MRI confirmed a mass behind her pituitary gland. After 17 operations and radiotherapy, most of the tumor was removed by June 2010. However, the tumor regrew and filled with fluid by September, necessitating the installation of a shunt to drain the fluid.

Gillian's memory regression is a poignant reminder of the tumor's lingering impact. She believes her children are still young, her daughter Alisha, now 25, a little girl in her eyes.

A Daughter's Quest for a Cure

Alisha Wilson, Gillian's daughter, is on a mission to help her mother and others like her. She's raising money for Brain Tumour Research, hoping to fund a cure and prevent others from enduring similar suffering.

Alisha has already raised over £2,500 through various fundraising efforts, including the 10,000 Steps a Day in February challenge and the Glasgow Kiltwalk. Her determination is a testament to her love for her mother and her desire to make a difference.

A Family's Struggle and Support

Gillian's health issues extend beyond memory loss. She now lives with two types of diabetes due to the removal of her pituitary gland. Her family, including her partner Paddy, who is also her full-time carer, stands by her side, offering unwavering support.

Their story is a reminder of the far-reaching impacts of brain tumors, affecting not just the individual but their entire family and support network.

Katrina Jones, Head of Community Fundraising at Brain Tumour Research, commends Alisha's efforts, emphasizing the importance of such actions in advancing research and improving patient outcomes.

"The money raised will help fund the fight against brain tumors, supporting vital research to find a cure and improve treatments for patients like Gillian," she said.

In a world where time marches relentlessly forward, Gillian Wilson remains anchored in the past, her life irrevocably altered by a craniopharyngioma brain tumor. But her daughter's tireless efforts offer a glimmer of hope, a promise of a future where brain tumors no longer hold sway over lives.