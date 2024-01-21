Transport Workers Benefit from Free Health Check-up Camp in Jammu

In Jammu, a free health and eye check-up camp was organized at the ISBT Narwal for transport workers during the National Road Safety Month. The initiative, directed by Transport Commissioner S Rajinder Singh Tara and supervised by RTO Jammu Pankaj Bagotra, was a joint venture with several Transport Unions. The camp served around 300 drivers and conductors, offering tests for color-blindness, eyesight defects, blood pressure, diabetes, and hemoglobin levels.

Emphasis on Regular Health Checks

Representatives from the Motor Vehicle Department underscored the importance of regular health checks for drivers, given their crucial role in ensuring passenger safety. The camp aimed to raise awareness among drivers about the significance of personal health and hygiene for social welfare. The Red Cross Society was on the ground, providing First Responder Training to drivers, equipping them to manage emergencies effectively.

Adherence to Traffic Regulations

Parvinder Singh Happy, a spokesperson for the transport union, urged drivers to adhere strictly to traffic regulations. The event saw the presence of several officials, including ARTO HQ Rehana Tabassum, ARTO BOI (G) Esha Chib, and representatives of the Motor Vehicle Inspectors of MVD, CMO Jammu, and various transport unions.

A Step towards Better Road Safety

The free medical camp is part of the National Road Safety Month. The initiative aims to provide essential healthcare services such as general medical examinations, eye tests, and blood pressure measurements. It also includes awareness sessions on preventive health measures. Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Bhagat highlighted the importance of promoting well-being and road safety for drivers and conductors, stressing on key areas to reduce road accidents.