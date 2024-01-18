en English
Health

Transgender Individuals Navigate Rocky Road to Gender-Transition Care

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Transgender Individuals Navigate Rocky Road to Gender-Transition Care

In the heartland of the United States, Max Adomat, a 26-year-old nonbinary individual, finds themselves navigating a precarious path towards their identity. The exorbitant costs and lack of health insurance coverage for gender-transition care have led them down a risky tunnel of self-administering feminizing hormones procured from unregulated online pharmacies. This dangerous route, fraught with health risks, including escalated chances of blood clots, heart attacks, and certain cancers, is a desperate choice for Adomat, who feels the window for a successful transition closing in.

The Invisible Struggle of Transgender Individuals

Adomat’s story mirrors the tribulations of approximately 1.6 million transgender individuals in the U.S., facing similar challenges. A significant number of this community, cornered by cost, healthcare accessibility, medical discrimination, and the desire for control over their transition process, resort to do-it-yourself (DIY) hormone therapy. This issue is further amplified by the current political climate, with nearly 20 states passing laws curtailing access to gender-affirming care for minors. The looming threat of proposals designed to limit care for adults adds to their distress.

The Economic Burden of Transitioning

Feminizing or masculinizing hormones through licensed providers can cost up to $115 per month. In stark contrast, unregulated pharmacies offer them at a fraction of the cost – as low as $8 plus shipping. This price differential becomes a massive determinant in a community where economic hardship is widespread. Over one-third of the transgender population reports an annual household income under $25,000. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but for many, the unregulated route offers a semblance of financial relief.

The High Price of Unregulated Hormones

Samme Qandil, another individual who turned to unregulated sources for hormones, now pays less than half of what she was shelling out through the prescribed route. Yet, this comes at a high price – the constant risk of seizure of their supplies at the U.S. border. Health professionals like Stephanie Coiro, a clinical social worker, note that about 10% of transgender patients have resorted to acquiring hormones without a prescription to cut costs. Manufacturer coupons can bring down the cost of hormones to $20-30 a month at certain stores. Still, many transition-related services remain uncovered by health insurance, leaving a substantial financial burden on the shoulders of those seeking to align their physical selves with their identity.

Adomat’s story, and the stories of countless others like them, underscore the urgent need for societal and institutional changes. Only then can we ensure equitable healthcare access for all, regardless of gender identity.

Health United States
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

