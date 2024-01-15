en English
Health

Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages

A groundbreaking study from Karolinska Institutet, featured in the journal Cell Reports, sheds new light on the pivotal role tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) play in the spread of breast cancer. These white blood cells, particularly those secreting the protein VEGF-C, can manipulate the metastasis of breast cancer cells, mitigating their dissemination to the lungs whilst bolstering their migration to the lymph nodes.

The Dual Nature of VEGF-C-Expressing TAMs

The study’s findings expose the intricate nature of VEGF-C-positive TAMs as not just facilitators of metastasis, but also as strategic directors in the tumor landscape. These cells guide cancer cells towards less damaging parts of the body, potentially affecting the prognosis and treatment of breast cancer patients. The dual nature of these macrophages, therefore, presents a fresh perspective on the metastatic process.

Potential Impact on Cancer Therapies

These TAMs are found to normalize the tumor’s blood vessels and stimulate the formation of new lymphatic vessels. This discovery could potentially pave the way for targeted cancer therapies that exploit the unique role of these macrophages. By understanding and leveraging the function of these cells, it may be possible to prevent or redirect metastasis to less harmful areas.

Implications and Future Directions

This research, supported by the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Cancer Society, and Radiumhemmet’s research funds, heralds a significant development in understanding the complexities of breast cancer metastasis. It emphasizes the importance of VEGF-C-positive TAMs in the cancer landscape, potentially providing a new direction for the development of innovative cancer therapies. As we delve deeper into the mysterious world of these macrophages, we inch closer to a future where the prognosis for breast cancer patients could be significantly improved.

Health Science & Technology
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

