Health

Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequential shortage of hospital beds, an innovative approach to healthcare has emerged, demonstrating remarkable benefits for both patients and healthcare providers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) initiated the Acute Hospital Care at Home waiver program, allowing hospitals to receive identical reimbursements for home care as they would for in-hospital treatment. The program has since gained substantial traction, with hundreds of hospitals across 37 states offering home care to thousands of patients.

Shifting the Paradigm: In-Hospital to Home-Based Care

One of the most sizable providers of this innovative program is Mass General Brigham (MGB) in Boston. Having started its Home Hospital program in 2016, MGB now serves 66 neighborhoods, saving more than 12,700 acute care bed days. The ultimate goal of the program is to transition at least 10% of the current inpatient volume to home-based care. This shift is particularly well-accepted by patients with chronic illnesses such as heart failure or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who relish the comfort of their own homes and the personalized care that comes with it.

Financial Implications and Access to Care

Home hospital care is not only beneficial to patients but also has significant financial implications. It has been linked to reduced medical costs and improved access to care, offering a potential solution to the capacity crisis facing many hospitals. However, the lack of permanent federal funding raises concerns about the sustainability of such programs.

The Human Element: Provider Burnout and Patient Preference

The home hospital care approach is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It falls short of being able to replicate intensive care units at home. However, for a substantial number of patients, it offers a preferred alternative to traditional in-hospital stays. Moreover, the program has been found to reduce provider burnout, with clinicians reporting more meaningful encounters in the delivery of home hospital care.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

