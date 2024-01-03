en English
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Transforming Healthcare Practices Through Patient and Family Engagement

For the past thirty years, the concept of patient- and family-centered care (PFCC) has revolutionized health care practices, particularly in pediatrics. Rooted in PFCC is the belief that genuine collaboration between patients, their families, and healthcare providers is vital for amplifying the quality and safety of healthcare services. A study recently published by Khan and his team, featured in the current issue, accentuates the importance of involving families in family-centered rounds (FCR) and patient- and family-centered rounds (PFCR).

Community Engagement in Health Promotion

Following the Flint Water Crisis, efforts were made to involve the Flint, Michigan community in community-based participatory research. The article highlights the recruitment strategies, engagement lessons learned, and barriers encountered while engaging African American churches. With disproportionately high rates of chronic disease comorbidity in African American communities and a historical distrust leading to underrepresentation in research, the article emphasizes the need for community engagement in health promotion.

Genetics and Genomics Research in Uganda

A study at Makerere University and Uganda Virus Research Institute was conducted to understand the perspectives of genetics and genomics researchers on community engagement in genetics and genomics research (GGR). The study found that GGR presents potential health benefits, but these become ethically questionable without a process that respects the interests and values of individuals and communities. Although community engagement has been recommended internationally as the best practice, there is a lack of effort in developing an ethical strategy in all aspects of GGR.

Actively Involving Individuals in Drug Development

Dyne Therapeutics is actively involving individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) in their drug development process. By engaging individuals living with disease, it leads to more thoughtful and sensitive trial designs, informative outcomes from clinical studies, and builds trust among the public, government, and industry stakeholders.

Online Video Intervention for Healthcare Professionals

At six Swedish hospitals, a study was conducted to assess the effects of an educational online video intervention on nurses and physicians attitudes towards in hospital family witnessed resuscitation (FWR). The study found the intervention led to increased self-confidence and improved attitudes towards FWR among healthcare professionals, thereby reducing stress.

Online Training Program for Parents

An online parent training program was introduced in Hubei province, China, designed to aid parents of language-delayed children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), developmental language disorder (DLD) or global developmental delay (GDD). The program, Bethel Hearing and Speaking Training Center Family Training for Early Communication & Language Development (BFT), demonstrated an improvement in the developmental quotient (DQ) of language, social behavior, and adaptive behavior after the program.

In conclusion, whether it’s in the direct delivery of healthcare, during care transitions, in the education of future healthcare professionals, or in the conduct of medical research, family engagement plays a crucial role in various aspects of healthcare, enhancing the overall healthcare experience.

Education
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

