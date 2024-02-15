Tranquility House: A Haven for Cystic Fibrosis Families

Imagine a world where the distance and isolation felt by families of cystic fibrosis patients are significantly reduced. Julian Benson, a talent agent and choreographer with a personal battle against cystic fibrosis, aims to bring this vision to life with the opening of Tranquility House in Rathgar by the end of summer 2024. From his hospital bed at St. Vincent's Hospital, Benson, alongside project manager Brandon Duarte, discusses the ambitious project designed to provide a haven for families during some of their most challenging times.

A Vision Born from Personal Struggle

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the tender age of two and given a life expectancy of just 13 years, Julian Benson's journey has been anything but ordinary. Now, turning his personal struggle into a beacon of hope, Benson is spearheading the creation of Tranquility House. This initiative, led by the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, aims to offer free accommodation for families with loved ones receiving hospital treatment for cystic fibrosis. "It's about bringing families together, reducing their stress and isolation, especially those traveling long distances just to be with their loved ones," Benson explains, his voice a mix of determination and empathy.

Building More Than Just a House

Tranquility House represents more than just a physical structure; it's a testament to the community's strength and the power of collective effort. As project manager Brandon Duarte outlines, the goal is to open the doors of this respite home by August 1, 2024. However, the foundation is currently seeking support from trades and services companies to bring this vision to life. "We are calling on the community to help us build not just walls and roofs, but hope and tranquility for these families," says Duarte, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in this endeavor.

A Call to Action

The story of Julian Benson is a compelling reminder of the human spirit's resilience. Despite the odds stacked against him, Benson has not only surpassed his life expectancy but has also become a pillar of support for others facing similar battles. Tranquility House in Rathgar is more than a project; it's a mission to alleviate the hardships of cystic fibrosis families. "We want to ensure that no family feels alone during their hospital visits," Benson asserts, his vision clear and unwavering. As the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation works tirelessly to open Tranquility House, they invite the community to join them in this noble cause, offering a beacon of hope and support to those in their hour of need.

