Trailblazing Rheumatologist Deborah Dyett Desir Becomes 87th ACR President

Deborah Dyett Desir MD, a trailblazer in the field of rheumatology, makes history as the 87th president of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR). Appointed on February 12, 2024, her tenure marks a significant milestone for women in leadership roles within the medical field.

A Beacon of Representation and Diversity

Dr. Deborah Dyett Desir has been an active member of the ACR since 1986, serving in various leadership positions. Her appointment as the 87th president not only underscores her dedication and expertise but also emphasizes the importance of diversity and representation in the medical field. As the first Black woman to hold this prestigious position, she stands as an inspiring figure for aspiring rheumatologists from underrepresented backgrounds.

A President with a Clear Vision

During her tenure, Dr. Desir outlined several key objectives that she aims to accomplish. Among these are:

Advancing Careers of Women in Leadership Positions: Dr. Desir plans to focus on creating opportunities for women to thrive in leadership roles within the ACR and the broader medical community.

Enhancing ACR Resources: She is committed to improving resources available to ACR members in solo or private practice, ensuring they have access to the necessary tools and support.

Increasing Research Funding: Dr. Desir will advocate for increased research funding to drive innovation and advancements in rheumatology.

Addressing the Rheumatology Workforce Shortage: She aims to address the current shortage of rheumatologists by promoting the field and encouraging more medical professionals to specialize in rheumatology.

Emphasizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Initiatives

Dr. Desir highlighted the importance of DEI initiatives within the ACR and the medical field. By fostering a culture of inclusivity, she believes that the organization can better serve its members and, ultimately, improve patient care.

As Dr. Deborah Dyett Desir embarks on her tenure as the 87th president of the ACR, her focus on diversity, representation, and advancing the field of rheumatology sets the stage for a transformative period. Her dedication to empowering women in leadership positions and addressing critical issues within the organization serves as a testament to her commitment to making a lasting impact.