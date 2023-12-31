Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

In a heartrending incident on Sunday in Panchkula, Haryana, a 35-year-old woman, identified as Dr. Poonam Agarwal, ended her life in a drastic manner. The respected doctor took the drastic step of jumping from the balcony of her 11th-floor residence in the Suncity Society, leaving the community in shock and grief.

Tragic Incident Shakes Community

Asal Agrawal, Dr. Agarwal’s husband, who serves in the Customs Department in Mumbai, was at home along with their toddler when the tragic incident unfolded. Mr. Agrawal recounted that his wife had excused herself under the pretext of using the bathroom, only to leap from the balcony moments later. The immediate aftermath saw the police being informed of the shocking event, led by SHO Varinder Sharma of Sector 20.

Police, Forensics, and Ongoing Investigations

The police team acted promptly, ensuring Dr. Agarwal was rapidly transported to a nearby private hospital. However, despite their best efforts, she was declared dead upon arrival. Further deepening the investigative efforts, ACP Surendra Kumar and a forensic team were dispatched to the scene. Their task: to delve into the circumstances surrounding the death, aiming to unearth any hidden details and understand the reasons that drove Dr. Agarwal to this extreme action.

Community In Mourning

As the investigation continues, the local community is left grappling with the loss of a respected professional and neighbor. The untimely and tragic demise of Dr. Agarwal has left a void in the lives of her loved ones and raised profound questions about the pressures and challenges that may have led to this unfortunate incident.