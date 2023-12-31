en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:44 pm EST
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

In a heartrending incident on Sunday in Panchkula, Haryana, a 35-year-old woman, identified as Dr. Poonam Agarwal, ended her life in a drastic manner. The respected doctor took the drastic step of jumping from the balcony of her 11th-floor residence in the Suncity Society, leaving the community in shock and grief.

Tragic Incident Shakes Community

Asal Agrawal, Dr. Agarwal’s husband, who serves in the Customs Department in Mumbai, was at home along with their toddler when the tragic incident unfolded. Mr. Agrawal recounted that his wife had excused herself under the pretext of using the bathroom, only to leap from the balcony moments later. The immediate aftermath saw the police being informed of the shocking event, led by SHO Varinder Sharma of Sector 20.

Police, Forensics, and Ongoing Investigations

The police team acted promptly, ensuring Dr. Agarwal was rapidly transported to a nearby private hospital. However, despite their best efforts, she was declared dead upon arrival. Further deepening the investigative efforts, ACP Surendra Kumar and a forensic team were dispatched to the scene. Their task: to delve into the circumstances surrounding the death, aiming to unearth any hidden details and understand the reasons that drove Dr. Agarwal to this extreme action.

Community In Mourning

As the investigation continues, the local community is left grappling with the loss of a respected professional and neighbor. The untimely and tragic demise of Dr. Agarwal has left a void in the lives of her loved ones and raised profound questions about the pressures and challenges that may have led to this unfortunate incident.

0
Crime Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral

By Geeta Pillai

Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?

By Israel Ojoko

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Essex Police Officer Stabbed in the Head: Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wak ...
@Crime · 17 mins
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wak ...
heart comment 0
Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law

By Rafia Tasleem

Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law
Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse
The Audacious Prison Escape of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana: A Year in Review

By Israel Ojoko

The Audacious Prison Escape of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana: A Year in Review
Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By BNN Correspondents

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo
Latest Headlines
World News
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
22 seconds
Week 17 NFL Update: A Rollercoaster for Fantasy Football Players
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
3 mins
Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
5 mins
Argentina's President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
5 mins
Penn State's Peach Bowl Loss Highlights Need for Improvement and Hope for the Future
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
6 mins
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
6 mins
Francis Ngannou: The African Sports Personality of the Year Revolutionizing MMA
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
7 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
9 mins
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
10 mins
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
7 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
10 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
17 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
46 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
47 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
1 hour
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app