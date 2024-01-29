Tragic Stove Fire Claims Lives of Mother and Child in South Delhi

In a tragic incident in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi, a woman and her two-year-old son lost their lives due to suffocation after inhaling smoke from a coal stove, locally known as 'angithi'. The incident occurred in an unventilated room while the family was asleep, highlighting the dangers of using traditional heating methods without proper ventilation.

The Victims and Survivors

Anjali, the 23-year-old mother, and her toddler son Shambhu, were the victims of this unfortunate incident. After being found unconscious, they were rushed to Safdarjung hospital but succumbed to their conditions during treatment. Dinesh, Anjali's husband, and their other two children, Divansh, aged six, and Devanshi, four, were also affected by the smoke inhalation and are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Alert and Immediate Action

The situation unfolded on a Sunday morning when the police were alerted about the incident. They promptly arranged for the family to be transported to the hospital, ensuring immediate medical attention for the affected family members.

An Investigation Underway

While no foul play is suspected at this point, an investigation is in progress to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to this tragedy. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated to further examine the case. The family had been living in a rented accommodation in Asola for the past two years, with Dinesh employed as a gardener at a farmhouse in Maidan Garhi.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with traditional heating methods like coal stoves, especially in unventilated spaces. It underscores the urgent need for safer heating alternatives and increased awareness about the potential risks.