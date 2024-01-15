Tragic Road Accident Claims Five Lives in Ghana's Upper East Region

In the early hours of Monday, January 15th, an unfortunate road accident unfolded near Zebilla in Ghana's Upper East Region, leading to the tragic loss of five lives. The vehicle involved was a Toyota Hiace minibus, bearing the registration number UE-107-23, transporting 15 passengers from Bolga to Bawku. As it neared Zebilla, the minibus experienced a sudden and simultaneous burst of two tires, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Immediate Aftermath

Four passengers met their untimely death at the very scene of the accident, while the fifth succumbed to severe injuries upon reaching the Zebilla government hospital. Following the immediate emergency response, three passengers were treated for minor injuries and discharged. However, others with critical conditions were transferred to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital for further medical attention.

The driver of the minibus, Gaawu Abdulai, recounted the horrifying experience, expressing his sheer helplessness in managing the vehicle after the sudden tire burst. One of the survivors, Kofi Yantekey, traveling for business, expressed that his survival felt nothing short of miraculous amidst such a disaster.

Medical Response and Confirmation

Dr. Abdul-Razak Mahamuud, who confirmed the deaths, indicated that four passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while another passed away during resuscitation efforts. He painted a grim picture of the severity of the injuries, stating that many passengers were unrecognizable and that the hospital's mortuary was holding the victims. This tragic event underscores the very real dangers that can arise on the road and the profound ripple effect they can have on communities and families.