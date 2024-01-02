en English
Crime

Tragic New Year’s Eve: Teen Suicide Underscores Global Adolescent Mental Health Crisis

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Tragic New Year’s Eve: Teen Suicide Underscores Global Adolescent Mental Health Crisis

In a heartrending incident that unfolded at the cusp of the New Year in Novosibirsk, Russia, a 14-year-old boy, identified as Denis, chose to end his life. Found by his mother moments before the world welcomed 2024, Denis had committed suicide, hanging himself with a sports rope in his room. The catalyst, a computer he had yearned for but wasn’t to receive due to poor academic performance at the lyceum. In his farewell note, Denis blamed his parents for his drastic decision, offering them a final ‘Happy New Year 2024’ message, an agonizing testament to the turmoil he experienced.

Unmasking the Silent Crisis

The tragedy that befell Denis is not an isolated event but a glaring manifestation of the growing mental health crisis among adolescents globally. Alarmingly, the rates of mental health issues, suicide, and self-harming behaviors among teenagers have surged, particularly during the pandemic. The struggle is real, as demonstrated by renowned gymnast Simone Biles during the Tokyo Olympics when she publicly addressed her mental health challenges.

The Imperative of Early Detection and Intervention

Dr. Anthony Smith, a psychologist, underscores the urgent need for parents to prioritize their children’s mental health. He advocates for annual mental health check-ups for middle and high school students, a step that could potentially identify and address issues early on. Smith also warns of the damaging influence of social media and excessive screen time on adolescents’ mental health, emphasizing the necessity to create safe spaces for children to freely express themselves.

A Call for Systemic Changes

In 2020, America’s Congress designated a new 988 dialing code to be operated through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This move, seen as the first step towards transforming crisis care in the country, comes at a time when suicide is a leading cause of death among individuals aged 10-34 years. Such systemic changes, coupled with individual and societal efforts, can help address the grave mental health challenges faced by adolescents.

The devastating incident involving Denis serves as a stark reminder of the profound impact parental decisions and academic pressures can have on young minds. It underlines the critical need to address such issues with sensitivity and support, ensuring that no child feels isolated or driven to despair. The story of Denis is a call to action, a plea to prioritize mental health, and a reminder that every life is precious.

Crime Health Mental Health Crisis Russia
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

