Health

Tragic Neglect in Sacramento County Jail: The Norman Fisher Jr. Case

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
In the heart of Sacramento County, a tale of neglect and indifference unfolds within the austere walls of the Main Jail. The protagonist of this grim narrative is Norman Fisher Jr., a former inmate whose pleas for medical aid fell on deaf ears, culminating in a tragic and avoidable demise on May 27.

Ignored Pleas and a Deteriorating Health Condition

Fisher endured ten days of severe illness, marked by an inability to stand or utilize the toilet. His desperate calls for assistance via the emergency button were met with apathy and admonishments from the jail staff. A doctor’s advice for Fisher to merely allow his illness to run its course proved to be a fatal misjudgment. His condition aggravated, leading to his eventual relocation to a hospital following the insistence of his fellow inmates.

Mysterious Death and the Lawsuit

Fisher’s life was abruptly extinguished at Sutter Medical Center, the cause being septic shock, pneumonia, and acute kidney failure. The aftermath of this tragedy saw Fisher’s family filing a federal civil rights lawsuit, seeking over $10 million in damages. The accused in this case were Sheriff Jim Cooper, Sacramento County, and Maxim Healthcare Services, the charges ranging from wrongful death to gross negligence towards Fisher’s health needs.

Recurring Pattern of Neglect

The lawsuit further sheds light on multiple instances of inmate deaths at the Sacramento County Main Jail, pointing towards a pattern of inadequate care and deliberate indifference. It raises serious questions about the inmates’ constitutional rights to receive suitable medical attention and the jail’s commitments under the federal consent decree of 2018, aimed at enhancing healthcare within the facility.

0
Health Human Rights
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

