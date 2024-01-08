Tragic Loss of a Young Life: 19-Year-Old G Shanmugeshwari Succumbs to Injuries Post Suicide Attempt

A pall of gloom descended upon the city of Chennai as news broke out about the tragic passing of a 19-year-old girl, identified as G Shanmugeshwari from Karaikudi. This young woman, despite her continuous struggle with a partial hearing disability, was an aspiring BSc student in the second year at a private college. Her life, however, took a tragic turn when she decided to end it all, right in the middle of a road in Adyar, a neighborhood in Chennai.

Unfortunate Circumstances

Shanmugeshwari had traveled to Chennai to participate in a course. Soon after its completion, she attempted suicide on Friday. Despite immediate medical intervention and being rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Behind Closed Doors

A suicide note was discovered in her home. In her final written words, she did not assign blame to anyone for her actions. Her body has since been transported for a postmortem examination to conclusively determine the cause of her death.

A Silent Struggle

According to her father’s statement to the police, Shanmugeshwari had been grappling with distress over her hearing impairment for the past three years. This impairment, which had gradually become a part of her life, is believed to have taken a toll on her mental health. This incident underscores the urgent need for accessible mental health resources and emotional support for those grappling with disabilities and suicidal thoughts.

For anyone dealing with similar struggles or feelings, numerous helplines are readily available to offer assistance and emotional support. Remember, help is just one call away.