Tragic Insecticide Poisoning Claims Lives of Three Siblings in Asawase

In a heartrending incident, three siblings, 15-year-old Judith Ekua Frans, 11-year-old Christian Magdaline Efua Frans, and six-year-old Nana Benin, lost their lives due to suspected poisoning from an insecticide in Asawase, Kumasi, on December 28, 2023. The children were spending their school holidays with their grandmother, 66-year-old Ekua Gyaabena, when their uncle, Anthony Frans, applied the lethal pesticide in their room to combat bedbugs.

Advertisment

Tragedy Strikes Asawase

The next morning, the three children and their elderly grandmother were discovered in an unconscious state. Despite immediate medical attention, Christian and Nana Benin were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Judith, the eldest, fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed to the toxic effects during her hospital stay. Ekua Gyaabena, the grieving grandmother, survived but required medical treatment.

Grief and Shock in Asawase

Advertisment

The incident has left the Asawase community in a state of profound grief and shock. The local Assembly Member has responded to the tragedy by urging the public to exercise caution when using such potent disinfectants. This call for increased awareness of the proper use of insecticides and other chemicals comes too late for the Frans family but may help prevent future accidents.

Justice for the Victims

Anthony Frans, the uncle responsible for the fateful application of the insecticide, was swiftly arrested and charged with provisional murder. On January 9, 2024, he appeared in court where his defense counsel successfully argued for bail, which was granted at GH₵20,000 with two sureties. The case has been adjourned until January 23, 2024. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased young victims have been sent to the morgue for autopsy as part of the ongoing investigation.