Tragic End Amid Rising Floodwaters: Mike Barnett's Unsuccessful Rescue

On a day of devastating flooding in Hull, Yorkshire, a tragic incident unfolded that claimed the life of Mike Barnett, a man who was merely trying to assist his elderly boss. Amidst the rising waters, Mike was ensnared in the grating of a storm drain, a circumstance that would lead to his untimely demise.

Desperate Attempts to Save a Life

As the floodwater rose, threatening to engulf the premises of a tropical fish shop where Mike was assisting, he approached the drain. In a cruel twist of fate, he was pulled down by the force of the water, causing his leg to snap against the metal fence covering the storm drain entrance. Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and rescue crews, were promptly on the scene, but their fervent efforts to save Mike proved futile.

The severity of his entrapment led to the drastic decision to amputate Mike's trapped leg. However, the precarious and challenging conditions rendered the operation unfeasible.

A Father's Torment

Mike's father, who was informed about the tragic incident by Mike's boss, was held back from reaching his son due to the swelling crowd. Heartbreakingly, he was sent home, where he was subjected to the horrific ordeal of witnessing his son's final moments on live television.

Controversy over Live Broadcast

The decision by Sky TV to broadcast the ongoing rescue efforts and Mike's heartbreaking end drew heavy criticism from the public. Despite their claim of having received the father's consent, the palpable distress and despair captured on screen sparked a nationwide controversy.

Fruitless Efforts and a Grim Conclusion

Herman Vixseboxe, the surgeon tasked with the desperate amputation attempt, arrived only to find Mike unconscious and without a pulse. This led to the heartrending abandonment of the amputation plan. The cause of Mike Barnett's death was determined to be hypothermia by a Home Office pathologist during a subsequent inquest.