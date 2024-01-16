Tragic Drowning of Illinois Teenager Under Influence, Ruled as Accident

The tragic fate of a young woman, Brissa Romero, has shocked the community of Illinois. The 17-year-old Harper College student's life was cut short in a tragic accident on December 4, as she was heading to a work holiday party. The Lake County Coroner's Office has now released its official findings, indicating Romero was under the influence of both alcohol and THC at the time of her death.

Unraveling the Tragedy

According to the report, Romero's blood alcohol content was 0.16, two times the legal limit for those over 21, with her THC level suggesting recent use. The combination of these substances may have contributed to the series of events leading to her unfortunate end. Romero's car, a Nissan Rogue, was discovered in a retention pond near a T-intersection, suggesting she may have accidentally driven into the water, possibly due to unfamiliarity with the area.

Search and Discovery

The search for Romero commenced when she was reported missing. Despite extensive efforts using drones and surveying local ponds, her whereabouts remained unknown until December 12. On this day, her car was found submerged, and later, search crews recovered her body. The coroner has since ruled her death as an accident, with drowning listed as the cause and ethanol intoxication as a significant contributing factor.

A Life Cut Short

Before her untimely demise, Romero was seen stopping at her job to retrieve an iPad. She was a student at Harper College, working diligently towards her dream of becoming an ultrasound technician. Described as a dedicated worker, she balanced her studies with two jobs. Her family, who had held a vigil in her honor, hoping for her safe return, now mourn the loss of their beloved Brissa.