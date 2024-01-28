Tragic Demise: SDM Nisha Napit of Madhya Pradesh Dies of Suspected Cardiac Arrest

In a tragic incident in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nisha Napit succumbed to a suspected cardiac arrest. Napit, who was serving as the SDM of Shahpura tehsil, was reported dead on a Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. at her official residence.

The Unfortunate Event

Nisha Napit experienced severe chest pain, upon which her husband, Manish Sharma, swiftly took her to a nearby community health center. Despite the immediate medical attention, she passed away a few hours later. The sudden demise of the SDM has left the community in shock and grief.

The Aftermath

The incident prompted the arrival of senior district administration and police officials at the health center. Although the death is speculated to be due to cardiac arrest, the exact cause will be confirmed following a post-mortem examination. The couple's residence has been sealed off as part of standard procedure following such incidents.

Paying Homage to the Deceased

Nisha Napit, a native of Chhattisgarh, was married to Manish Sharma from Gwalior. She had been serving as the SDM of Shahpur tehsil since before the Assembly election last year. Her dedication to her work and commitment to her role as SDM will be fondly remembered by her colleagues and the community she served.