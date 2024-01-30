Tragic Demise of Sub-jail Superintendent M Surendran

In a tragic development, M Surendran, the 55-year-old sub-jail superintendent at Vizhinjam, was discovered dead in the well of his residence in Venganoor on Monday afternoon. With his retirement only four months away, the incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

Renowned Superintendent's Unforeseen Death

Surendran, known for his diligent service, was stationed at the special sub-jail at Kunchalummood near Karamana. His career also included a tenure as the superintendent of the Thiruvananthapuram special sub-jail, as well as the position of assistant superintendent at the Neyyattinkara special sub-jail. The news of his death, therefore, has been received with deep sorrow and disbelief among his colleagues and the larger community.

Discovery of the Body and Preliminary Investigation

The body of the superintendent was retrieved from the well by the local Fire and Rescue services, in coordination with community members. However, Surendan was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Vizhinjam police, after conducting a preliminary investigation, have reported no suspicions surrounding his death, indicating it may have been a result of drowning.

Undisclosed Mental Stress and Final Farewell

In the days leading up to the incident, Surendran had been grappling with severe mental stress and had even sought medical treatment. His family had planned to take him to the hospital again due to persisting discomfort when the unfortunate incident happened. Surendran is survived by his wife Bindu and son Nikhil. Recently, he had celebrated the housewarming ceremony of his new home. Following a post-mortem examination, his body was taken to the sub-jail for his colleagues to pay their final respects, before being returned home. His funeral was scheduled for 10 am on Tuesday at his residence. Prison service officials have stated that they were unaware of any work-related issues that could have led to Surendran's untimely demise.