en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Tragic Death of UK Mother in Turkey: A Cautionary Tale About Cosmetic Surgery Risks Abroad

The tragic death of 26-year-old Demi Agoglia, a mother of three from Salford, Greater Manchester, following a Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey, has ignited widespread concerns over the risks associated with cosmetic surgery abroad. This incident has left her family in shock and the international community in mourning, shining a stark light on the potential dangers of seeking less expensive cosmetic procedures overseas.

The Unforeseen Tragedy

Agoglia, like many women, was drawn to the allure of a Brazilian bum-lift, a procedure that transfers fat to the buttocks to enhance their appearance. However, this operation carries significant risks, including a high mortality rate due to complications such as fat embolism. Unfortunately, Agoglia suffered cardiac arrests post-surgery and ultimately lost her life in the hospital, leaving behind three young children.

Family’s Plea and the Global Concern

Agoglia’s family, devastated by the sudden loss, is urging others to reconsider undergoing similar procedures abroad. This plea serves as a heart-rending reminder of the potentially fatal consequences of cosmetic surgeries, especially when performed in countries where regulatory standards may be lower. The surge in popularity of such surgeries due to lower costs abroad has exposed thousands of individuals to these life-threatening risks.

A Familiar Narrative

Agoglia’s untimely death resonates with a familiar narrative that has been witnessed in the past. Several British women have previously succumbed to complications following similar surgeries in Turkey. The British Foreign Office has issued warnings regarding medical treatments in Turkey, and the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has issued new guidelines for the Brazilian bum-lift procedure. These developments underscore the urgent need for action to protect those seeking cosmetic enhancements from falling prey to the same fate as Agoglia.

As tributes pour in for Agoglia on social media, her family is traveling to Turkey to seek answers. A fundraising page has been created to support her children during this challenging time. While the family navigates this tragic event, they have requested respect for their privacy and asked the public to withhold judgment and comments until the truth is known. The Foreign Office is also offering assistance to the family and liaising with local authorities to investigate the incident.

0
Health Turkey United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
40 seconds ago
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
In the heart of winter, New Yorkers find themselves divided on their perspectives towards the season. While some revel in the frosty weather, engaging in winter sports and holiday festivities, others, like the author of this piece, count down the days until spring’s sunlight washes away the long, dark days of winter. The author’s self-proclaimed
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
6 mins ago
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
7 mins ago
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
2 mins ago
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
4 mins ago
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
5 mins ago
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
Latest Headlines
World News
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
18 seconds
Detroit Lions' Resurgence Revitalizes City's Spirit
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
41 seconds
New York Residents Anticipate More Daylight and Strategies to Combat Seasonal Depression
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
49 seconds
Germany's Far-Right AfD Party's Controversial 'Masterplan' for Mass Deportations
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
2 mins
Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
3 mins
Undefeated Wrestler Peter Rincan: A Rising Star in High School Sports
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
4 mins
Chasing Symmetry: Rebecca Chadwick's Journey Through Hair Transplants
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
5 mins
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
6 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
7 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app