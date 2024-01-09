Tragic Death of Toddler Jessi-Jean MacLennan: A Case of Missed Diagnosis

The tragic death of a toddler, Jessi-Jean MacLennan, due to a rare form of kidney cancer known as Wilms’ tumour, has brought to light the perilous consequences of missed diagnoses. A fatal accident inquiry held at the Inverness Sheriff Court found that the medical professionals overlooked several opportunities to detect and treat her condition, leading to her untimely death at the tender age of 20 months.

Missed Signs and Missteps

Jessi-Jean, a bright and bubbly toddler, passed away in November 2019 at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. As early as July 2019, Jessi-Jean’s mother, Sara MacLennan, had raised concerns about her daughter’s health, specifically her decreased appetite and high temperature. Despite these early indications, the doctors failed to diagnose the illness in time.

Wilms’ Tumour: A Rare But Treatable Condition

Wilms’ tumour, a rare form of kidney cancer that primarily affects children, sees fewer than 50 cases annually in the UK. While rare, the condition has an 85% cure rate if properly treated. The inquiry, led by Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald, heard from expert witness Professor Hamish Wallace. He stated that a proper examination could have led to a probable cure for Jessi-Jean.

NHS Highland Acknowledges Need for Improvement

In the wake of Jessi-Jean’s tragic death, NHS Highland acknowledged the need for improvements in paediatric care. However, the sheriff made no specific recommendations for changes. The MacLennan family was recognized for their diligent efforts to seek medical help for Jessi. Sheriff MacDonald extended her deepest condolences to the grieving family. NHS Highland was approached for further comment on the case.