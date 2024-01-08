en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims

In a tragic turn of events, a 15-month-old boy, Olly Stopforth, died in his sleep less than 48 hours after being discharged from the Countess of Chester Hospital. This devastating incident has highlighted serious concerns regarding the standards of medical care, as accusations of negligence are being levelled against the hospital staff.

Unnoticed Severity of Condition

Olly’s alarming ordeal started with a simple cold, which quickly escalated into a fever accompanied by a pinprick rash. Despite a consultation through a video call with a GP and an emergency treatment advised by paramedics, he was discharged with instructions to administer over-the-counter medicines – Calpol and Ibuprofen. This tragic case points towards a grave oversight by medical professionals who failed to detect the critical nature of Olly’s condition, believed by the family to be scarlet fever, a serious but treatable illness with antibiotics.

Family’s Agonizing Loss

The loss of Olly has left a deep void in his family. His mother, Laura Stopforth, and his eight-year-old brother, Finley, are particularly devastated. Finley, who deeply misses his younger brother, is currently receiving counselling to help cope with his grief. The incident has not only taken away a precious life but also shaken the faith of a family in the medical establishment.

Legal Proceedings and Hospital’s Admission of Liability

In response to the allegations of negligence, the hospital has admitted liability for the mismanagement of Olly’s condition. An inquest at the Cheshire Coroner’s Court is currently in progress. The family’s legal representation is being handled by medical negligence solicitor Diane Rostron, who criticized the medical staff for their failure to conduct a thorough investigation and treatment of Olly’s symptoms. The consultant in charge during Olly’s hospital admission will be represented separately in the legal proceedings.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
55 seconds ago
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
An unforeseen medical ordeal has left Katie Bisson, a young woman from Guernsey, grappling with severe health complications after discontinuing the use of a steroid cream prescribed for eczema. The early twenties sufferer has been battling the debilitating symptoms of Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW), a condition characterized by painful, itchy skin, fevers, insomnia, oozing sores,
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication
3 mins ago
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
5 mins ago
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
2 mins ago
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
2 mins ago
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
3 mins ago
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
23 seconds
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
33 seconds
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
55 seconds
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
2 mins
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
2 mins
Man Survives Lightning Strike: A Stark Reminder of Nature's Fury
Brazilians Stand for Democracy: Protests Mark Anti-democratic Uprising Anniversary
2 mins
Brazilians Stand for Democracy: Protests Mark Anti-democratic Uprising Anniversary
Insecurity Leads to Exclusion of Six Local Government Areas from NDHS Exercise in Nigeria
3 mins
Insecurity Leads to Exclusion of Six Local Government Areas from NDHS Exercise in Nigeria
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
3 mins
A Century of Heart: The American Heart Association's 100-Year Journey
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication
3 mins
Stephanie Wint: A Beacon of Hope and Dedication
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
12 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app