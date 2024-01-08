Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims

In a tragic turn of events, a 15-month-old boy, Olly Stopforth, died in his sleep less than 48 hours after being discharged from the Countess of Chester Hospital. This devastating incident has highlighted serious concerns regarding the standards of medical care, as accusations of negligence are being levelled against the hospital staff.

Unnoticed Severity of Condition

Olly’s alarming ordeal started with a simple cold, which quickly escalated into a fever accompanied by a pinprick rash. Despite a consultation through a video call with a GP and an emergency treatment advised by paramedics, he was discharged with instructions to administer over-the-counter medicines – Calpol and Ibuprofen. This tragic case points towards a grave oversight by medical professionals who failed to detect the critical nature of Olly’s condition, believed by the family to be scarlet fever, a serious but treatable illness with antibiotics.

Family’s Agonizing Loss

The loss of Olly has left a deep void in his family. His mother, Laura Stopforth, and his eight-year-old brother, Finley, are particularly devastated. Finley, who deeply misses his younger brother, is currently receiving counselling to help cope with his grief. The incident has not only taken away a precious life but also shaken the faith of a family in the medical establishment.

Legal Proceedings and Hospital’s Admission of Liability

In response to the allegations of negligence, the hospital has admitted liability for the mismanagement of Olly’s condition. An inquest at the Cheshire Coroner’s Court is currently in progress. The family’s legal representation is being handled by medical negligence solicitor Diane Rostron, who criticized the medical staff for their failure to conduct a thorough investigation and treatment of Olly’s symptoms. The consultant in charge during Olly’s hospital admission will be represented separately in the legal proceedings.