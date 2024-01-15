Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions

In the early hours of January 8, Adebayo Padmore, a middle-aged driver with Lagos State-owned ride-sharing app, LagRide, collapsed while performing a routine check of his car’s engine oil in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Padmore, who also served as the National Deputy President of the Amalgamated Union of app-based transporters of Nigeria, could not be revived, despite immediate aid from his colleagues and subsequent hospitalization. His death was sudden and unexpected.

Jossy Adaraniwon, the spokesperson for the union, suggested that Padmore’s tragic death was not a random incident but a severe consequence of job-related stress and fatigue.

He criticized the demanding and often hostile working conditions imposed by ride-hailing companies, including LagRide, Uber, Bolt, and InDriver.