Health

Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
In the early hours of January 8, Adebayo Padmore, a middle-aged driver with Lagos State-owned ride-sharing app, LagRide, collapsed while performing a routine check of his car’s engine oil in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Padmore, who also served as the National Deputy President of the Amalgamated Union of app-based transporters of Nigeria, could not be revived, despite immediate aid from his colleagues and subsequent hospitalization. His death was sudden and unexpected.

Jossy Adaraniwon, the spokesperson for the union, suggested that Padmore’s tragic death was not a random incident but a severe consequence of job-related stress and fatigue.

He criticized the demanding and often hostile working conditions imposed by ride-hailing companies, including LagRide, Uber, Bolt, and InDriver.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

