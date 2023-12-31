en English
Health

Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:19 am EST
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence

Tragedy unfolded on the streets of Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, when a woman in labor was allegedly turned away from the District Women’s Hospital due to her inability to pay the admission and test fees. The woman, identified as Neelam, and her husband, Ravi, experienced the unthinkable as their newborn, born at the hospital’s gate, succumbed to the harsh elements and inadequate medical attention.

The Alleged Negligence

Despite her evident labor pains, the hospital staff is accused of demanding ₹5,000 for tests. The situation escalated when Neelam and Ravi were purportedly forced out of the facility due to their inability to pay, resulting in Neelam giving birth at the hospital’s gate. The child, however, tragically passed away shortly after birth, allegedly due to the lack of medical treatment and exposure to the cold weather.

Immediate Response

In response to the incident, Budaun District Magistrate, Manoj Kumar, declared the case as grave. The city magistrate has been tasked with investigating the alleged negligence and is expected to report back within three days. Kumar emphasized the severity of the situation and assured that strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Global Outrage and Call for Accountability

The incident has sparked outrage both locally and internationally, with calls for accountability and a thorough investigation into the hospital’s practices. As the world watches, the incident in Budaun brings to light the stark realities of healthcare access and affordability, raising pressing questions about institutional responsibility, and the role of socio-economic disparity in access to essential healthcare services.

Health Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

