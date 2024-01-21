Tragic Death in Sultanpur: Man Succumbs to Suspected Alcohol Poisoning

In a tragic incident in Sultanpur, a 40-year-old man, Shivraj Meena, lost his life due to suspected alcohol poisoning. This unfortunate event unfolded on Sunday, following an alleged bout of heavy drinking the night before. The community health centre in Sultanpur, where Meena was initially admitted, reported a significant deterioration in his health.

Intensive Medical Care and Hospital Referral

Despite receiving primary medical attention at the local health centre, the severity of Meena's condition necessitated a referral to MBS Hospital in Kota. Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Meena stated, "The staff at the community health centre provided immediate care but decided to refer him due to the critical nature of his condition."

Tragic Passing and Pending Investigation

Regrettably, despite the medical intervention, Meena succumbed to his condition at MBS Hospital early Sunday morning. The exact cause of his death remains unclear pending a postmortem report. However, initial inquiries suggest that Shivraj Meena, who was reportedly an alcohol addict, had consumed a substantial quantity of liquor on Saturday, leading to his health decline.

Dispelling Misinformation

The SHO also took strides to correct misinformation disseminated by local media. He refuted reports stating that the deceased was a farmer who succumbed to cold while tending to the crops at night. As of the time of this report, no complaint or report has been filed by the family of the deceased Shivraj Meena.