Accidents

Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton

In a tragic turn of events on New Year’s Day, 25-year-old Louisa Bradlow Carman, a resident of Princeton and former state worker, lost her life in a car crash in Middlesex County. The incident took place at Route 1 and College Road in Plainsboro, a busy intersection. Carman, who served as a policy analyst in the New Jersey state’s Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency, was pronounced dead at the scene, with the Middlesex County Prosecutor, Yolanda Ciccone, reporting the time of death as 1:56 a.m.

A Dedicated Worker and a Kind Colleague

Carman was no ordinary state worker. Governor Phil Murphy, in confirming her identity, praised her as a dedicated and caring individual. Her work in the Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency was not just a job to her, but a commitment to improving the affordability and accessibility of health care for New Jersey residents. Prior to her role as a policy analyst, Carman was an intern in Governor Murphy’s office and a graduate of Swarthmore Office. She was known for her grace, integrity, and deep commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

A Loss for the State and the Community

The news of Carman’s untimely death has left a void in the state office and the community. Governor Murphy, along with his team, mourns her loss, extending prayers and heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this challenging time. He remembered her for her tremendous contributions and her unwavering dedication to public service.

Journey to Justice

The circumstances surrounding Carman’s tragic death are still under investigation by the Plainsboro Police Department and The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. As the state and the community come to terms with this loss, justice for Carman remains a priority. The findings of the investigation will play a crucial role in identifying the causes and circumstances of the incident, taking us one step closer to justice for this young life tragically cut short.

Accidents Health
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

