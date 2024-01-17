Former NHS Physiotherapist Mary Williams Dies in Tragic Car Accident

On December 23, 2022, a tragic incident shook the quaint community of Betws y Coed in Conwy. Mary Williams, a 71-year-old former NHS physiotherapist, lost her life in a horrifying car accident in Abergele. The car, a Seat Leon, rolled about 98 feet down a slope with Williams half in and out, leading to her untimely death.

Unveiling the Circumstances

The inquest conducted in Ruthin shed light on the obscure circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident. It was revealed that Williams might have exited the car without engaging the parking brake. In an attempt to halt the car's movement, she tried to reach through the driver's side door. The vehicle continued to roll and was found by witnesses on a grass verge.

Despite road conditions being good and no mechanical defects found in the Seat Leon, the car's parking brake and auto-hold features were not activated. This oversight led to the car's uncontrolled movement down a slope.

The Cause of Death

Dr. Mohammed Aslam, a pathologist, determined the cause of death to be 'postural asphyxia.' It was caused by the manner in which Williams was trapped, unable to breathe due to her position half in and out of the vehicle. The coroner recorded the incident as an accidental death, leaving the family and community grappling with the sudden loss.

Remembering Mary Williams

Mary Williams was not just a former NHS physiotherapist; she was also aiding in running a family farm and managing holiday cottages. Her family remembered her as a fun, caring, and energetic person. On the day of the incident, she had spent time with her daughter, cleaning one of their holiday cottages and later visiting McDonald's, where she appeared to be her usual lively self.

Assistant coroner Kate Robertson addressed the family, acknowledging the numerous unanswered questions, including why Williams left the vehicle without engaging the brake. The mourning family and community remember Mary Williams, a vibrant and industrious woman who met her end in a tragic accident.