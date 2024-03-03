Tragedy Strikes South Auckland Family: One Son Battles Cancer, Another Dies Unexpectedly

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a south Auckland family faces a double tragedy, with one son undergoing cancer treatment following emergency surgery and another son's sudden death. The community rallies support for the Tuhi whānau during this challenging time.

Unexpected Health Crisis Unfolds

In February, Anaru Tuhi, 30, experienced a critical health scare that led to emergency surgery and a subsequent bowel cancer diagnosis. The situation took a darker turn when Anaru's older brother, Nikora, 32, who had been a constant source of support, died in his sleep at Tuakau. This series of tragic events has left the Tuhi family and their friends in shock, grappling with loss and illness simultaneously.

Community Comes Together in Support

In response to these unforeseen hardships, friends of the Tuhi family have established a Givealittle page to alleviate financial pressures during this difficult period. The fundraising efforts aim to cover funeral expenses for Nikora and support Anaru's ongoing cancer treatment. This gesture of solidarity reflects the community's desire to provide comfort and assistance to the Tuhi family as they navigate through this devastating time.

Remembering Nikora

Nikora's sudden departure has left a void in the hearts of many. Described as a much-loved son, brother, partner, and uncle, Nikora's infectious laughter and warmth are deeply missed. His family and friends remember him as a fighter who remained positive until the end. Stacey Thui, Nikora's sister, shared a touching tribute on social media, commemorating his life and the joy he brought to those around him.

The outpouring of support for the Tuhi family underscores the profound impact of community in times of tragedy. While the road ahead is uncertain, the collective efforts to support Anaru in his fight against cancer and to honor Nikora's memory reflect a beacon of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.