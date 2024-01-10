Tragedy Strikes: Caleb's Battle with Weight and Food Addiction Ends in Loss

37-year-old Tammy was left heartbroken after the loss of her husband Caleb, who had been battling a severe weight disorder at a treatment facility. Despite shedding 12.5 pounds, Caleb's weight of 524.6 pounds still hovered above the qualifying limit for weight loss surgery. A discovery of a basket brimming with snacks in his room deepened Tammy's concerns about Caleb's health and highlighted the perilous nature of food addiction.

Advertisment

The Unveiling of Hidden Health Struggles

Earlier suspicions that Caleb was hiding the extent of his health issues were confirmed when he admitted over FaceTime that he had been hospitalized for his eating disorder. Their separation, which had lasted two months, began when Tammy, having qualified for and undergone weight loss surgery herself, left the Ohio treatment center where they both had been staying since their marriage in November 2022.

A Tragic End to a Weight Loss Journey

Advertisment

Unfortunately, Caleb could not replicate his wife's success. His struggle with weight ended tragically when he passed away in June 2023, still within the walls of the rehab facility. At the time of his death, he was estranged from Tammy.

The Aftermath: A Life Without Caleb

Tammy, who described Caleb as her best friend and guardian angel, received the devastating news of his passing via a text message from one of Caleb's friends. The loss left a profound impact on her, forever changing the course of her life.