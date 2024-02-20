Tragedy at Havarde College: Student Suicide Shines Light on Accreditation Crisis in Ogun State

In the quiet town of Ogun State, a devastating event at Havarde College has unfolded, revealing a deep-seated issue within the realm of academic accreditation and its impact on student mental health. A 300-level student, known only as Ajoke, became the face of a growing crisis when she tragically ended her life, burdened by the stress of an unwanted pregnancy and the bleak outlook of her academic future in an unaccredited Nursing and Midwifery program.

For students across the globe, the pursuit of higher education is a path filled with challenges and expectations. However, the students of Havarde College have been navigating a more treacherous journey.

The college, known for its diverse range of professional courses, has been under fire for admitting students into programs such as Law, Nursing, and Pharmacy without the essential stamp of accreditation from respective regulatory bodies. The absence of this crucial endorsement not only casts a shadow on the legitimacy of their education but also places a heavy burden on their mental well-being.

The tragic case of Ajoke highlights the dire consequences of such institutional neglect. Already grappling with the personal turmoil of an unwanted pregnancy, the realization that her educational pursuits in Nursing might be in vain due to the program's lack of accreditation pushed her to a breaking point. This incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of accreditation in safeguarding the academic and professional futures of students.

Government Response and Public Health Concerns

Following the tragic event, the Ogun State Ministry of Health and the State Nursing and Midwifery Committee took decisive action by sealing the Nursing department of Havarde College. This move underscored the significant risks unaccredited programs pose not only to public health but also to the careers of aspiring professionals. The Ministry’s swift response serves as a stark reminder of the need for due diligence from both educational institutions and prospective students in ensuring the legitimacy of academic programs.

The incident at Havarde College is not an isolated one but a symptom of a larger issue affecting educational systems globally. The World Health Organisation has recently noted a concerning rise in mental health issues among students, exacerbated by academic pressures and uncertainties. The story of Havarde College serves as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the critical role that accreditation plays in the overall well-being of students.