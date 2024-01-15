en English
China

Traditional Therapy Misadventure: Woman Suffers Severe Anaemia, Sparks Safety Debates

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
A tale of tradition and trust gone awry has unfolded in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, southeastern China. A woman, known only by her surname, Jin, staunchly believed in the curative properties of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). She held a deep-seated conviction that wellness treatments, specifically bloodletting and cupping, would boost her health and guard her against the effects of Wenzhou’s hot and humid climate. Unfortunately, her faith in these treatments led to a severe health crisis, sparking widespread debates about the safety and ethical practices of TCM clinics.

Traditional Medicine, Modern Consequences

Jin’s therapeutic routine involved acupuncture and cupping, TCM practices touted for enhancing circulation and organ function. Over the course of two years, she underwent frequent sessions at a wellness center. With time, her treatments became more regular, escalating to a weekly frequency over the last six months. Each session saw a withdrawal of around 200ml of blood.

The result was far from the health boost she had anticipated. Her skin capillaries were damaged, and she experienced dizziness and fatigue. Most critically, her haemoglobin levels plummeted, resulting in severe anaemia. The alarm bells rang when she was rushed to Wenzhou Central Hospital, her life hanging in the balance.

The Aftermath and the Implications

At the hospital, her condition was stabilised and improved, leading to her discharge. Her case, however, triggered a firestorm of discussions on social media about the potential hazards of overusing TCM therapies. The debate was not only about the safety of these practices but also about the ethical principles of the clinics that offer such treatments.

Critics raised concerns about the exploitation of health fears for financial gain. Jin’s case was not an isolated incident; there were others. A separate case was cited where a woman, surnamed Bai, from Nanjing, suffered second-degree burns from a herb-burning treatment at a beauty salon. This incident further underscored the risks associated with certain wellness treatments.

Striking a Balance between Tradition and Safety

Jin’s story serves as a cautionary tale, highlighting the urgent need for a balanced approach between tradition and safety. It calls for the establishment of stringent guidelines and ethical practices in wellness centers offering such treatments. The ultimate goal is to protect the public from harmful practices while preserving the rich heritage of traditional medicine.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

