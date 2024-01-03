en English
Health

Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest

As soon as the vibrant hues of spring paint the landscape, Wharton State Forest in Burlington County will introduce a revolutionary piece of equipment – the Track Master S2. This state-of-the-art, all-terrain wheelchair is designed to tear down the barriers of mobility impairments, opening up the wonders of the great outdoors to all visitors.

Track Master S2: Off the Beaten Path

The Track Master S2 is not your average wheelchair. It boasts treads akin to those found on military tanks, enabling individuals with mobility challenges to traverse the uneven terrains of the forest. With a top speed of 5.5 miles per hour and an ‘adventure range’ of over ten miles, this machine promises to redefine outdoor experiences for many.

A New Lease on Nature

Rebecca Fitzgerald, the New Jersey State Park Service Administrator, underscored the significance of this initiative. She expressed that the introduction of the Track Master S2 is about more than just facilitating physical access. It’s about offering visitors the chance to breathe in the freshness of the outdoors, to connect with nature in a way they may have previously found challenging or even impossible.

Future Expansion Plans

The Track Master S2 can currently be viewed at the Batsto Visitor Center. It was funded by a grant from Ford’s Bronco Wild Fund, an organization committed to preserving and enabling access to the outdoors. The state has hinted at the possibility of purchasing more Track Master units for other forests and parks in the future, indicating a promising step towards inclusivity and accessibility in public outdoor spaces.

Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

