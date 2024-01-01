en English
Health

Toxic Positivity in the Workplace: A Detriment to Employee Well-being

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Toxic Positivity in the Workplace: A Detriment to Employee Well-being

Toxic positivity in the workplace, a culture of excessive encouragement for a consistently positive mindset, has emerged as a significant concern for mental health and productivity experts. It is identified as an environment where negative emotions and experiences are dismissed or invalidated, causing a detrimental impact on employee productivity and mental health.

How Toxic Positivity Affects Employees

According to New York-based psychotherapist, Ali Honig, toxic positivity often leads to burnout, fatigue, and resentment among employees. This is because it constrains their expression of negative thoughts or feelings, which can, in turn, reshape company culture and productivity levels negatively. Common signs of toxic positivity include the dismissal of divergent ideas, lack of transparency, empathy, problem-solving, and a culture of busyness with little productivity.

Indicators of a Problematic Culture

Vanessa Matsis McCready from Engage PEO identifies a lack of support for a growth mindset and a fear of disagreement as additional indicators of toxic positivity. This problematic culture can make it difficult for employees to express their struggles, address workloads, or feel secure in seeking assistance. The result can be high turnover rates and a decrease in overall company productivity.

The Consequences of Forced Positivity

Amy Morin, a Florida-based psychotherapist, points out that faking positive emotions is exhausting and can lead to employees having less energy for their work. The pressure to maintain a positive outlook can also create a sense of perfectionism, which is associated with anxiety and difficulty in completing tasks. The article underscores the importance of acknowledging and addressing negative emotions and challenges in the workplace to maintain a healthy and productive environment.

A whistleblower’s story of exposing toxic behavior in a small production facility serves as a stark example. Despite escalating the issue to higher management, the whistleblower documented instances of abusive and discriminatory behavior by a supervisor, rallying the affected workers and orchestrating the supervisor’s dismissal. This act instigated a significant cultural shift towards a healthier work environment.

Health Mental Health Crisis
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

