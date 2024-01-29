Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' Found in Austrian Ski Resorts, Linked to Ski Wax

A recent study has unveiled a chilling fact: The snow-covered slopes of Austrian ski resorts, often seen as symbols of pristine natural beauty, are teeming with toxic chemicals. The research, a joint effort by scientists from The James Hutton Institute in Aberdeen and the University of Graz, has found alarmingly high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the snow and soil of these resorts. Commonly found in ski wax, these compounds, ominously known as 'forever chemicals,' have been linked to a host of serious health conditions, including cancer, thyroid disease, infertility, and liver damage.

Tracing the Toxic Trails

The study involved rigorous testing of snow and soil samples from various Austrian Alps ski areas. Additionally, six commercially available ski waxes were tested for 30 common PFAS compounds. The results painted a grim picture: 14 different PFAS types were detected at significantly higher levels in skiing areas compared to non-skiing areas. Five out of the six tested ski waxes contained high concentrations of these toxic compounds.

The 'Forever Chemicals' and Their Impact

PFAS earned the moniker 'forever chemicals' due to their stubborn persistence in the environment. These compounds have been a staple in many consumer products since the 1940s. From non-stick pans to water-repellent clothing, and even firefighting foam, PFAS have been a ubiquitous yet largely unnoticed presence. Their resilience poses a severe environmental and health risk, with studies finding PFAS in various unexpected places, such as sea foam, bottled water, and even human blood.

The Wider Implications

The issue of PFAS contamination in ski resorts isn't confined to the slopes. As the snow melts, it can transport these toxic compounds to a broader region, potentially contaminating soil and groundwater. This fact underscores the far-reaching consequences of PFAS pollution and the urgent need for effective regulation and eco-friendly alternatives. The professional skiing world has already banned PFAS-containing waxes, but enforcing this ban has proven challenging due to the lack of effective testing methods. In a high-profile incident, Norwegian skier Ragnhild Mowinckel was disqualified during a competition in Austria for using ski wax containing PFAS. This incident has further fueled calls for an outright ban on PFAS or the development of safer alternatives that can degrade more easily in the environment.