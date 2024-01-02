en English
Health

Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers

For decades, Air Force missileers have been subjected to toxic risks in their workplaces, a fact that has now come to light with the revelation of a high incidence of cancer among them. The work environments in question are the underground capsules and silos where these missileers have been stationed since the 1960s. A comprehensive review of these facilities by the Air Force has revealed unsafe levels of asbestos and other carcinogenic substances such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs).

A History of Toxic Exposure

Documents obtained by The Associated Press through Freedom of Information Act requests reveal a stark contrast between the risks recorded and the assurances made by the Air Force. These documents highlight past instances of exposure to asbestos and PCBs as well as unsafe work conditions and toxic leaks. Despite initial claims that the workplaces were safe, current tests show otherwise. The Air Force now acknowledges that this current review cannot fully account for past exposures.

Implications for Missileers

Present day missileers, albeit concerned, believe that the Air Force is now being transparent about the situation. However, there is an underlying fear that the dangers might once again be downplayed. Notably, at least nine missileers have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and hundreds more have self-reported cancer diagnoses. The implications of these findings led former missileers to call for an investigation by the Defense Department’s inspector general into potential health and safety standards violations.

The Path Forward

Despite the bleak revelation, the Air Force is hopeful that the data obtained from the ongoing review will help affected individuals apply for veterans’ benefits. The future holds a transition to the new Sentinel ICBM system, which will see the eventual demolition of these toxic capsules. This system will include a new modern underground control center, hopefully marking the end of this era of toxic exposure.

Health Military United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

