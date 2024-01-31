Townsquare Media and Cat Country 102.9 Rally Support for St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon

Billings-based Townsquare Media and its radio affiliate, Cat Country 102.9, are teaming up with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to host the St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon. This annual event is a pivotal fundraiser aimed at battling childhood cancer. This year, the initiative's reach is set to expand as the Radiothon will be broadcast across all Townsquare Media country stations nationwide.

Unified for a Cause

Scheduled for Thursday, February 1st, and Friday, February 2nd, 2024, the two-day event aims to amplify awareness and gather funds to back St. Jude's mission of eradicating childhood cancer. Supporters are urged to become a 'St. Jude Partner in Hope' by committing to a monthly donation of $19. In return, they'll receive a 'This Shirt Saves Lives' t-shirt, an emblem of the campaign.

The Power of Music

In addition to the Radiothon, the initiative also promotes the MusicGives campaign. This campaign involves country music artists and seeks to engage the public in the fight against childhood cancer. It's a testament to the power of music, not just as a form of entertainment, but also as a tool for social change.

Progress and Hope

Through efforts like the St. Jude Country Cares Radiothon, St. Jude has been a driving force in increasing the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20 percent to over 80 percent. The hope is that with sustained efforts and initiatives such as this, the day will come when no child has to succumb to this devastating disease.

As the Northeast Pest Control Phone Bank gears up to take donations during the Radiothon, the quest to save lives continues. Every dollar pledged, every 'Partner in Hope,' brings us one step closer to a world where children are free from the horrors of cancer.