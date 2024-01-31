Township of Tiny Earns WHO Recognition as Age-Friendly Community

The Township of Tiny has garnered global recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO) for its concerted efforts towards the betterment of its aging population. This acknowledgement, which deems Tiny as an Age-Friendly Community, is a testament to the township's dedication to its senior residents, underpinned by its Local Aging Plan launched in 2017.

Comprehensive Aging Plan

The Local Aging Plan, a strategy meticulously formulated to address eight crucial facets of elderly life, including outdoor spaces, transportation, housing, social and civic participation, respect and social inclusion, employment, and community support and health services. This comprehensive plan is the cornerstone of Tiny's endeavors to cultivate an inclusive and supportive environment tailored to its senior citizens' needs.

North Simcoe Directory of Senior Services

One of the plan's significant feats is the creation of the North Simcoe Directory of Senior Services. This directory, developed in collaboration with neighboring regions, presents a detailed list of services available for older adults – a testament to the township's commitment to ensuring its elderly residents have access to necessary resources.

Tiny: An Age-Friendly Pioneer

Mayor David Evans voiced his pride in Tiny's accomplishment as the first municipality in Simcoe County to join the WHO Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities. This achievement underscores the township's dedication to enhancing inclusivity for people of all ages and abilities, further underlining the township's progressive approach to senior well-being.

The township's relentless commitment to its elderly population is evident in its year-round initiatives. Celebrating Seniors' Month, organizing a seniors' symposium and speakers series, and presenting the 'Heart of Tiny' award to outstanding seniors, are all integral parts of the community's strategy. Furthermore, promoting activities such as pickleball, shuffleboard, and various social events ensures seniors have an array of opportunities to stay active and engaged.