TotalEnergies, NSTPJDA Boost MAPOLY with Essential Sanitary Facilities Amid Health Challenges

Amid growing concerns for public health and hygiene, TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, in a meaningful collaboration with the Nigeria Sao Tome Principe Joint Development Authority (NSTPJDA), has taken a significant step forward by donating much-needed hygiene and sanitary facilities to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), located in Abeokuta, Ogun State. This initiative, unveiled on a Tuesday, marks a pivotal moment in the institutions’ corporate social responsibility efforts, aiming to foster a healthier and safer academic environment.

Addressing the Pressing Need for Improved Hygiene

At the heart of this initiative is the recognition of the critical role that basic hygiene plays in safeguarding public health, especially in academic settings. Matthieu Bouyer, the Managing Director and Country Chair of TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited, highlighted the harsh lessons learned from the outbreak of infectious diseases such as Ebola and COVID-19. These experiences have underscored the importance of regular handwashing and well-maintained sanitary conditions as fundamental defenses against the spread of diseases. The facilities provided include a block of 10 toilets, urinals for males, wash hand basins, hand dryers, tissue holders, a borehole, and a solar power system, all designed to promote a culture of cleanliness and prevent health hazards among the student population.

Strengthening Community Well-being through Corporate Social Responsibility

The unveiling of this project is a continuation of TotalEnergies and NSTPJDA's commitment to enhancing the quality of life and health standards across Nigeria. This collaboration has led to the creation of similar facilities in tertiary institutions across all geopolitical zones of the country, embodying a nationwide effort to address educational and health-related challenges. Furthermore, the partnership has extended its benevolence by awarding scholarships to 286 undergraduate students, reinforcing its dedication to the holistic development of Nigerian society. These actions reflect TotalEnergies' strategic approach to deploy significant infrastructure projects aimed at closing gaps in education and health care, thereby supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Ensuring Sustainability and Lasting Impact

The handover of this project to MAPOLY is not merely a gesture of goodwill but a call to action for the institution to ensure the sustainable usage of these facilities. The success of this initiative will be measured through future Impact Assessment Exercises, which will evaluate its effectiveness in enhancing student health and well-being. Dr. Jack Lorvde, Acting Chairman of NSTPJDA, emphasized that this project, tailored for the academic community of MAPOLY and representing the South West zone, is a testament to the power of partnership in servicing humanity and advancing communal health.

As this project takes root, it promises to be a beacon of progress, showcasing how strategic collaborations between corporate entities and educational institutions can lead to tangible improvements in public health infrastructure. Beyond the immediate benefits of enhanced sanitary conditions, this initiative paves the way for a healthier future for Nigeria’s academic communities, fostering environments where students can thrive free from the threats of infectious diseases.