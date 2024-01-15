TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trials

The Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council has awarded a £6M grant to the transformative TORUS (Transforming the Objective Real-world Measurement of Symptoms) project, aiming to revolutionize the way patients with Parkinson’s disease are monitored during clinical trials.

Revamping Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trials

Current methods of patient evaluation are limited, requiring patients to travel to hospitals for standardized testing. These tests only offer a ‘snapshot’ of the disease’s symptoms, missing the hour-to-hour variation that is critical to understanding the disease’s progression. This oversight has frustrated many pharmaceutical companies, leading to the abandonment of certain Parkinson’s disease drug developments.

The TORUS project, spearheaded by Professor Ian Craddock of Bristol’s School of Engineering Mathematics and Technology, seeks to address these issues. By integrating a wrist-worn wearable with AI-enabled cameras, the project aims to capture and analyze patient mobility data over extended periods.

A Pioneering Approach

This innovative approach allows for continuous, autonomous, and objective monitoring of patients in their own homes, bringing about a new era in clinical trials. The project holds the potential to significantly improve drug efficacy assessment in treating Parkinson’s disease, a condition affecting 150,000 people in the UK and recognized as the fastest-growing neurological condition.

Collaborative Endeavor

The TORUS project will collaborate with several esteemed institutions, including Newcastle’s Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Open Lab, and National Innovation Centre for Data. It builds upon the expertise of Bristol’s EPSRC-funded SPHERE IRC and Newcastle’s Mobilise-D IMI project, furthering our understanding of Parkinson’s disease and enhancing the development of effective treatments.