en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trials

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
TORUS Project: A Revolutionary Leap in Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trials

The Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council has awarded a £6M grant to the transformative TORUS (Transforming the Objective Real-world Measurement of Symptoms) project, aiming to revolutionize the way patients with Parkinson’s disease are monitored during clinical trials.

Revamping Parkinson’s Disease Clinical Trials

Current methods of patient evaluation are limited, requiring patients to travel to hospitals for standardized testing. These tests only offer a ‘snapshot’ of the disease’s symptoms, missing the hour-to-hour variation that is critical to understanding the disease’s progression. This oversight has frustrated many pharmaceutical companies, leading to the abandonment of certain Parkinson’s disease drug developments.

The TORUS project, spearheaded by Professor Ian Craddock of Bristol’s School of Engineering Mathematics and Technology, seeks to address these issues. By integrating a wrist-worn wearable with AI-enabled cameras, the project aims to capture and analyze patient mobility data over extended periods.

A Pioneering Approach

This innovative approach allows for continuous, autonomous, and objective monitoring of patients in their own homes, bringing about a new era in clinical trials. The project holds the potential to significantly improve drug efficacy assessment in treating Parkinson’s disease, a condition affecting 150,000 people in the UK and recognized as the fastest-growing neurological condition.

Collaborative Endeavor

The TORUS project will collaborate with several esteemed institutions, including Newcastle’s Translational and Clinical Research Institute, Open Lab, and National Innovation Centre for Data. It builds upon the expertise of Bristol’s EPSRC-funded SPHERE IRC and Newcastle’s Mobilise-D IMI project, furthering our understanding of Parkinson’s disease and enhancing the development of effective treatments.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
A pivotal study published in Lancet Microbe has placed the spotlight on the accuracy of determining antibiotic resistance through whole genome sequences from Enterococcus faecium. This bacterium is notorious for causing hospital-acquired infections and demonstrating resistance to several common antibiotics, including ampicillin and vancomycin. Antimicrobial Resistance: A Global Threat The World Health Organization (WHO) has
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
3 mins ago
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
3 mins ago
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
2 mins ago
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
2 mins ago
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
3 mins ago
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
Latest Headlines
World News
Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry's Physical Remand in Corruption Case
59 seconds
Accountability Court Extends Fawad Chaudhry's Physical Remand in Corruption Case
Naomi Osaka's Comeback and Alex de Minaur's Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open
2 mins
Naomi Osaka's Comeback and Alex de Minaur's Advance Highlight Opening Round of Australian Open
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
2 mins
Prenatal Weather Conditions May Influence Children's Blood Pressure, Study Suggests
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
2 mins
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case in Delhi Ignites Medical Discussion
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
3 mins
Study Reveals Disparities in Air Pollution Emissions Reductions
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
3 mins
The Comprehensive Guide to Parenthood and Women's Wellness
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
3 mins
Nicotine, Gut Microbiome, and Metabolic Health: A Complex Dance Unveiled
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
3 mins
Study Evaluates Financial and Health Impacts of Water Fluoridation in England
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
11 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
11 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
25 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
29 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
53 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app