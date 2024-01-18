Torus' IAQ Campaign Raises Eyebrows; Red Sea Crisis Halts Automotive Production

Two significant global events have unfolded, capturing the attention of the world. Lancaster University has partnered with Torus, a North West housing association, on an indoor air quality (IAQ) campaign designed to improve children's health in social housing. Simultaneously, the Red Sea Crisis, characterized by escalations in assaults on merchant ships by Houthi rebels, has forced major automotive companies to halt production, shaking the European automotive sector.

Lancaster University and Torus Launch IAQ Campaign

This initiative follows the Housing Ombudsman's rebuke of Torus for its mishandling of damp and mould issues that contributed to a resident's distress and health deterioration. In response, Torus has launched an IAQ campaign, which involved the trial of new devices that enable residents to monitor the air quality within their homes. Despite the controversy surrounding Torus' approach to dealing with mould and damp, the campaign has reportedly increased tenants' awareness of air quality and has incited changes in their cleaning habits.

Critics Question Intentions behind IAQ Campaign

However, the campaign has also attracted criticism, with some viewing it as a public relations tactic designed to shift the blame for mould and damp onto tenants. Critics have pointed to the case of Awaab Ishak, whose untimely death was attributed to mould in his Rochdale home. Questions have also been raised regarding Lancaster University's involvement in the campaign, as some suggest it may be aiding Torus in a 'whitewashing' effort.

The Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Automotive Industry

On the global stage, the Red Sea Crisis has resulted in the temporary halt of production for Volvo, Tesla, and Suzuki. This cessation is a result of Houthi militant attacks in solidarity with the Palestinian group Hamas against Israel in Gaza, forcing container ships to avoid the strategically crucial Suez Canal. This crisis has had a profound impact on the European automotive sector, causing production delays and heightening tensions.

Covestro Collaborates with Encina

Despite the current crisis, Covestro has announced a collaboration with Encina to provide chemically recycled raw materials, enabling the production of circular MDI TDI and polycarbonate. This partnership marks a significant step for Covestro in its pursuit of circularity, demonstrating resilience and innovation amid the ongoing global challenges.