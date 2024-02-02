Tori Kelly's 'High Water': A Song of Resilience Born of Health Scare

Amid the vibrant chords and harmonious melodies of the music industry, a story of resilience and healing emerges in the form of Tori Kelly's latest single, 'High Water.' The 31-year-old singer-songwriter has recently unveiled this 'inspirational' track, a creation born out of a grave health scare involving blood clots.

A Melody Born of Adversity

'High Water' is not just a new addition to Kelly's upcoming album; it's a testament to her strength and determination. In July 2023, the singer fainted while dining with friends in Los Angeles, which led to her diagnosis with blood clots around her lungs and legs. The ordeal was a turning point for Kelly, inspiring her to channel her experiences into this new single, set to release on February 9.

Triumph Over Tribulation

Speaking about her experience on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Kelly recounted the fear and confusion that clouded her diagnosis. However, the support of her family and the diligence of her medical team provided a silver lining. She expressed gratitude for their care and was hopeful that her song could serve as a source of inspiration for others facing similar challenges.

Continued Musical Journey

Despite the health scare, Kelly has remained active in the music scene. She released the Tori EP, embarked on a North American concert tour, and paid tribute to Mariah Carey at the Recording Academy Honors by singing 'Vision of Love.' Her musical journey, which began with posting videos on YouTube, has seen her explore a variety of genres, with elements of R&B and pop inspired by the early 2000s. This genre-less approach to her music, influenced by a diverse range of styles, is evident in her forthcoming album, promising a fresh and exciting experience for her audience.