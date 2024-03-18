Torbay Schools Launch Oral Hygiene Lessons to Combat High Child Tooth Extraction Rates

In an innovative move to address the alarming rate of tooth extractions among children, Torbay has introduced oral hygiene lessons in schools. The initiative, spearheaded by Peninsula Dental Social Enterprise, aims to educate children on the importance of dental care, amidst concerns that almost 25% of five-year-olds in the area suffer from tooth decay leading to hospital admissions for extractions. This situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic and a scarcity of NHS dental appointments.

Urgent Response to a Growing Crisis

The program, dubbed Open Wide and Step Inside, is a comprehensive dental health education campaign targeting primary schools across Torbay. It features an animated film and interactive sessions designed to engage children in the fundamentals of oral hygiene. The initiative was prompted by the disturbing rise in hospital admissions for tooth extractions among children in the area, a rate that is four times the national average in England. Lucy Drohan, assistant head teacher at Shiphay Learning Academy, highlighted the program's significance, noting the school's commitment to reinforcing dental health messages among its students.

Widespread Support and Positive Reception

The initiative has seen a positive uptake, with 77% of Torbay's primary schools participating in the lessons. Feedback from educators and students alike has been overwhelmingly positive, underscoring the program's effectiveness in raising awareness and fostering good oral hygiene practices among children. Karen Burn, representing the Peninsula team, emphasized the enthusiasm and active participation of children in the sessions, noting the accommodating and supportive attitude of the schools visited.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Children's Oral Health in Torbay

As the Open Wide and Step Inside program continues until the end of March, its long-term impact on the oral health of Torbay's children remains a focal point of interest. The initiative represents a crucial step towards reversing the tide of dental health issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of accessible dental care. By instilling the importance of oral hygiene from an early age, Torbay hopes to significantly reduce the need for tooth extractions under general anaesthetic, marking a profound change in the landscape of children's oral health in the area.