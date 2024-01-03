Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year’s Honours List

In a prestigious recognition of their remarkable contributions to healthcare, Jill Crook and Margaret Rae, two senior officials from NHS England South West, have been honored in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list. Together, the duo has devoted over 80 years in service to the betterment of community health, making this acknowledgment a testament to their relentless dedication and impactful work.

Acknowledging Exceptional Services

Jill Crook, the director of nursing professional and system development, has been conferred with the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her transformative services toward individuals with learning disabilities and autism. With an illustrious background in mental health nursing and service development, Crook sees the BEM as a recognition of her team’s collective efforts. Their work has been instrumental in enhancing care quality and the lives of many vulnerable individuals.

Commendable Leadership in Public Health

Further, Margaret Rae, the deputy director of regional health programmes and the head of the school for public health specialist training, has been awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE). Rae’s recognition is an acknowledgment of her extensive services, including her influential tenure as the former President of the Faculty of Public Health. She has played a crucial role in public health campaigns like the blood pressure awareness initiative in the South West, targeting stroke and heart attack prevention.

Valuing Contributions to the NHS

Responding to the honours, Elizabeth O’Mahony, the South West Regional director for NHS England and NHS improvement, expressed her delight. She emphasized that the recognition of Crook and Rae reflects the significance of their work to the NHS and the profound impact they’ve made on people’s lives. Another notable mention from the NHS is Charity Gladstone, the matron of Cardiology and Respiratory Services at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, who was honored with an MBE for her services to nursing.