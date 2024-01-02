en English
Health

Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year's Resolutions in 2024

As the world welcomes the New Year 2024, millions are setting resolutions for self-improvement, a tradition as old as time itself. However, maintaining these commitments often proves a Herculean task. In response, the tech industry has developed a cadre of mobile applications to bolster individuals’ resolve and help them stick to their New Year resolutions.

Smoke Free-Quit Smoking Now

For those committed to quitting smoking, a highly recommended tool is the ‘Smoke Free-Quit Smoking Now’ app. This application motivates users with uplifting messages, tracks quit days, and computes the money saved. It’s available for download on Android and iPhone devices, free of charge, with a subscription option for unlocking additional features.

I Am Sober

Supporting sobriety from alcohol, the ‘I Am Sober’ app offers a platform to track sobriety days, gather inspiration from motivational messages, and connect with others striving for the same goal. The app also calculates the monetary savings accrued from abstaining from alcohol purchases.

Covenant Eyes and Victory

Addressing the challenge of pornography addiction, the ‘Covenant Eyes’ app serves as a digital accountability partner. It restricts access to pornographic content across devices and employs artificial intelligence for message monitoring. Working in synergy with the ‘Victory’ app, it is available on iPhone and Android platforms.

Stoic for Mental Health

For those prioritizing mental health in the coming year, the ‘Stoic’ app promotes better sleep and overall happiness. It encourages journaling, daily prompts for self-reflection, and limiting screen time. This app serves as a reminder that while technology alone may not guarantee resolution success, the support and reminders they provide can significantly tilt the odds in favor.

Health Lifestyle
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

