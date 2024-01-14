en English
Health

Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
In a recent interview on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime,’ acclaimed life and business coach, Tony Robbins, distilled valuable insights about overcoming adversity and making 2024 a year of success. Robbins brought to light an often overlooked phenomenon he termed as ‘January depression.’ Amidst surging crime rates and inflation, many individuals find themselves grappling with a sense of despair about the future.

Concept of a ‘Compelling Tomorrow’

Robbins emphasized the importance of fostering a ‘compelling tomorrow’ to navigate today’s hurdles. He suggested that the antidote to present challenges lies in cultivating an inspiring vision of the future. This concept, he believes, can transform a sense of hopelessness into a proactive attitude.

Unfulfilled Resolutions and the Need for a Clear Plan

Robbins noted that a majority of New Year’s resolutions remain unfulfilled largely because people lack a concrete plan and fail to act effectively. He argued that individuals require a robust plan that clearly outlines their desires, the reasons behind these desires, and the past obstacles that have hindered their progress. With such a plan, people can build momentum and stay committed to their resolutions.

‘Time to Rise Summit’ and Robbins’ Philanthropic Endeavors

In an effort to give back to society amidst the aftermath of the pandemic, Robbins has orchestrated an online event named ‘Time to Rise Summit.’ This free event, scheduled for January 25-27, offers tools designed to enhance various aspects of life. His approach encourages viewing challenges as opportunities for growth and transformation, embodying the archetypal ‘comeback story’ or ‘hero story.’ Robbins, who has also set an ambitious goal to feed one billion hungry people, is set to release his new book, ‘The Holy Grail of Investing,’ on February 13.

Health Interviews
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

