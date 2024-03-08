Tomorrow's Full Frame Episode Highlights Mental Health Challenges Among Youth of Color

On the upcoming episode of Full Frame on CGTN, airing Saturday, March 9th at 5 PM ET, host Mike Walter brings to the forefront the critical issue of mental health among youth of color. Featuring insights from experts like Dr. Alfiee of AAKOMA Project, Fallon Goodman of GWU Psychology, and Ryane Nickens of The TraRon Center, the episode promises an in-depth exploration of social anxiety, the impact of gun violence, and pathways to healing trauma.

Advertisment

Understanding the Mental Health Crisis

Recent studies have underscored the alarming rates of gun violence affecting Black youths, with a significant uptick in gun homicides since 2019. Black children are disproportionately affected, being six times more likely to die from gunfire compared to their white peers. This episode of Full Frame seeks to shed light on these disturbing trends, incorporating perspectives from Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble, a renowned psychologist dedicated to mental health advocacy for youth of color. The discussion will delve into the psychological aftermath of such violence and the broader societal implications.

Social Anxiety and Youth

Advertisment

Adding to the conversation, Fallon Goodman of George Washington University's Psychology Department will address the pervasive issue of social anxiety among the youth. This segment will explore the intersectionality of social anxiety and race, examining how societal pressures and racial discrimination exacerbate mental health challenges. Goodman's insights will offer a valuable perspective on the complexities of navigating social spaces as a young person of color in today's society.

Healing and Support Systems

Ryane Nickens' participation, representing The TraRon Center, will focus on the healing process for communities and individuals affected by gun violence. The TraRon Center is pivotal in providing support and advocating for trauma-informed care, specifically targeting those impacted by gun violence. This segment promises to highlight the essential work being done at the grassroots level to foster resilience and offer hope to those seeking to overcome trauma. Through Nickens' narrative, viewers will gain an understanding of the importance of community-based support systems in the healing journey.

The upcoming Full Frame episode represents a significant opportunity to engage with the pressing issue of mental health among youth of color. By spotlighting the experiences of those directly affected and the experts working tirelessly to support them, the program aims to contribute to a broader dialogue on mental health advocacy, resilience, and the path towards healing. As mental health continues to be a critical concern, this episode serves as a reminder of the power of awareness, understanding, and collective action in addressing these challenges.