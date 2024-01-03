Toddler’s Cancer Battle Exposes Family’s Financial Strain

In a residential corner of Morden, south London, a family’s routine life was dramatically upended when Stacie Hart and Ben Martin discovered a disconcerting sign in their 16-month-old son Jaxon’s nappy: cola-colored urine. The cause of this alarming symptom was a five-centimeter Wilms’ tumor, a rare type of kidney cancer, significantly larger than Jaxon’s kidney itself.

The Fight Against Cancer

Following the devastating diagnosis, young Jaxon, now 19 months old, endured five gruelling rounds of chemotherapy before undergoing surgery in November to remove both the tumor and affected kidney. The Hart-Martin family received the joyous news of Jaxon’s all-clear just two days before Christmas, a significant relief after a tumultuous period.

Financial Struggle Amidst Health Crisis

The cancer ordeal, however, manifested more than just physical pain. Stacie, a nanny by profession, had to sacrifice her job to care for Jaxon, putting a considerable strain on Ben’s income as an IT technician. As a result, the family, which also includes their three-year-old son Maximus, faces financial difficulties as they struggle to make ends meet each month.

Awaiting Government Assistance

Despite applying for Disability Living Allowance (DLA), the family has yet to receive any financial support from the government. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) asserts that a case manager will urgently review their application. The DWP justifies the three-month qualifying period for DLA, which can start even before the application process, as a measure to determine long-standing care needs and additional costs, to ensure the provision of appropriate support for those in dire need.

A Ray of Hope: Community Support

In a heartwarming show of solidarity and community spirit, Jaxon’s godmother initiated a GoFundMe campaign. This fundraising effort has already garnered thousands, providing some respite for the financially beleaguered family.